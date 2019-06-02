Brokerages Set Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

FRAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

FRAC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 401,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,076. The company has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48. Keane Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keane Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Carl Stewart sold 108,304 shares of Keane Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,115,531.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Powell sold 43,271 shares of Keane Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $457,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,788.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,933 shares of company stock worth $1,977,199. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,454,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 293,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,751,000 after purchasing an additional 568,119 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 182,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 444,300 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

