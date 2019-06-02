BRP Inc (DOO) Receives C$60.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.11.

DOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of DOO traded down C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$32.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.67.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.9799999877034 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

