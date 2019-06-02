Cae Inc (CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. CAE also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.05 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 786.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 156,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. CAE has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

