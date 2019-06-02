Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.44. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 5482665 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Stephens set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MHI Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

