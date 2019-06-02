Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 167.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,024,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,976,000 after buying an additional 1,696,074 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,477,000 after buying an additional 669,104 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 55,563,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,797,000 after buying an additional 2,322,908 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

BAC stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

