Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

