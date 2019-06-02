Canaccord Genuity Cuts Precision Drilling (PD) Price Target to C$3.75

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PD. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.16.

TSE:PD opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $725.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford purchased 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,425.91. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.32, for a total transaction of C$7,633,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

