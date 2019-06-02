Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) PT Raised to C$46.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNQ. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

CNQ opened at C$36.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$30.11 and a one year high of C$49.08.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.02915382872352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.71, for a total transaction of C$734,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,784,362.97.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

