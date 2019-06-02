CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Reaches $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 110.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $32.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.