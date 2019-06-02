Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $22.34 on Friday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Get Capgemini alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capgemini SE (CGEMY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.27” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/capgemini-se-cgemy-declares-annual-dividend-of-0-27.html.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.