CBS Co. (CBS.A) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Shares of CBS.A opened at $48.47 on Friday. CBS has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.15.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

