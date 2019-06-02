CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €95.00 ($110.47).

Shares of CWC stock opened at €82.50 ($95.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.59 million and a PE ratio of 13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a twelve month high of €88.70 ($103.14).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

