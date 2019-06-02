ChatCoin (CHAT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $657,872.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, Coinnest and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $657,872.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067294 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008385 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00200034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002341 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006620 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, EXX, ZB.COM, LBank, HitBTC, BigONE, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.