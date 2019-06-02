Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

CKPT opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 952.83% and a negative return on equity of 211.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.