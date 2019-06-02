Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Receives $27.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

CHUY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 121,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

