CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $12.39 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chubb by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,059,000 after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,160,000 after buying an additional 417,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after buying an additional 203,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $146.07 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,009. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/cibc-private-wealth-group-llc-has-12-39-million-position-in-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.