CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 33,747 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Macquarie raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

