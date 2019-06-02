Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,311,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,009,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,664 shares of company stock worth $15,332,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of AMD opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/cigna-investments-inc-new-lowers-stake-in-advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd.html.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.