Cision (CISN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Cision stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.51. Cision has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cision will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,712,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,639 shares of company stock valued at $755,346 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cision by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cision by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cision by 1.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cision by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Cision by 162.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

