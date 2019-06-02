Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Position Cut by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,917,000 after acquiring an additional 650,344 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,908,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

