Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $377,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,531,000 after acquiring an additional 944,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,619 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,893,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,382,000 after acquiring an additional 723,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $50.85 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

