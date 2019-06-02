Close Asset Management Ltd Has $3.51 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18,518.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,804,000 after buying an additional 7,236,342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5,779.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,529,852 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,576,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after buying an additional 1,029,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,793 shares in the company, valued at $76,514,028.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,087,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

