Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 342.54%. The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $50,700.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $483,197.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $373,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,787 shares of company stock worth $573,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 93.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

