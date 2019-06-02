CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE:CNXM opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $938.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 53.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3732 per share. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

