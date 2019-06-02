Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 757.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 28,100 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $858,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 9,938 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $303,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHLB stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

