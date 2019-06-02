Comerica Bank Has $1.23 Million Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,822 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other news, insider Vyomesh Joshi bought 29,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $245,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

