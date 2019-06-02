Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $2.84 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total transaction of $588,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,072.70.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,656.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,162.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

