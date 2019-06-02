Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 84,100 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lowered its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Transocean were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Transocean by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,625,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $538,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Transocean by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,497 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,202 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Transocean by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 363,134 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.43 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $153,189.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,265. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

