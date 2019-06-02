Comparing Snap (SNAP) and Line (LN)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Line (NYSE:LN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -92.94% -47.71% -39.97% Line -1.58% -2.52% -1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap and Line’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.18 billion 13.50 -$1.26 billion ($0.97) -12.26 Line $2.13 billion 3.26 -$33.83 million ($0.16) -181.88

Line has higher revenue and earnings than Snap. Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Line has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Snap and Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 4 22 6 0 2.06 Line 2 1 5 0 2.38

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $10.37, suggesting a potential downside of 12.76%. Line has a consensus price target of $3,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11,927.49%. Given Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Line is more favorable than Snap.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Line beats Snap on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

