Conceal Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Conceal has a total market cap of $568,095.00 and $10,427.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001791 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.01892063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00334130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 13,721,075 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,608 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.