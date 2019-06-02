Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 575 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 208.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 82.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $194.98 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.18 and a twelve month high of $203.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.63 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.98% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. Verisign’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $75,429.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

