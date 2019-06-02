Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 378,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 663,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 295,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 380,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

