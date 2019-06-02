ContraFect (CFRX) & Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Critical Contrast

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ContraFect and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect N/A -251.32% -27.12% Portola Pharmaceuticals -618.46% -238.48% -72.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ContraFect and Portola Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect 0 0 3 0 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71

ContraFect currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 258.85%. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 40.55%. Given ContraFect’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of ContraFect shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ContraFect shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Portola Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ContraFect has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContraFect and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect N/A N/A -$37.68 million ($0.37) -1.13 Portola Pharmaceuticals $40.13 million 47.34 -$350.22 million ($5.01) -5.57

ContraFect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portola Pharmaceuticals. Portola Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ContraFect beats Portola Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. It is also advancing cerdulatinib, a dual spleen tyrosine kinase and janus kinases inhibitor in development for the treatment of hematologic cancers. In addition, the company is developing PRT2761, a Syk inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRX Cardio; LLC; Ora; and Astellas Pharma Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

