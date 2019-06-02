Contrasting Beyond Meat (BYND) and Conagra Brands (CAG)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and Conagra Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $87.93 million 69.05 N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands $7.94 billion 1.64 $808.40 million $2.11 12.69

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands 6.99% 16.40% 5.50%

Dividends

Conagra Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Beyond Meat does not pay a dividend. Conagra Brands pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Beyond Meat and Conagra Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 0 6 2 0 2.25 Conagra Brands 1 2 9 0 2.67

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus price target of $82.23, indicating a potential downside of 21.03%. Conagra Brands has a consensus price target of $36.73, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%. Given Conagra Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Beyond Meat on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. sells its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Blake's, Duke's, Frontera, Banquet, Chef Boyardee, and BIGS brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

