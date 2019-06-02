Contrasting Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) & CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro Scientific Industries $367.88 million 2.81 $116.22 million $2.68 11.19 CBAK Energy Technology $24.43 million 1.26 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Electro Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro Scientific Industries 34.25% 31.37% 24.05% CBAK Energy Technology -8.21% -234.99% -1.69%

Risk and Volatility

Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.8, suggesting that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electro Scientific Industries and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro Scientific Industries 0 4 0 0 2.00 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electro Scientific Industries presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats CBAK Energy Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and memory yield improvement systems and related laser upgrades. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

