Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Stake Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William Stein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $287,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,899.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew J. Tachouet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $109,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,889.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $948,090. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

