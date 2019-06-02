Corecivic Inc (CXW) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Corecivic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,209,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,695,000 after buying an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corecivic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,331,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,531,000 after buying an additional 185,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corecivic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,961,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Corecivic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,293,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 306,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corecivic by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 196,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $138,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.75 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

