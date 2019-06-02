Coty (COTY) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Coty (NYSE:COTY) has been given a $14.00 price target by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,919,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Luc Volatier acquired 434,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,993. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Laubies acquired 648,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $7,545,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,956,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 156,808,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,304,250. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coty by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,881,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $36,720,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,208,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,651,000 after buying an additional 4,636,912 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3,576.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,604,000 after buying an additional 3,688,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 2,946,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

