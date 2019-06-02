Shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 725,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,190% from the previous session’s volume of 56,262 shares.The stock last traded at $1.57 and had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CounterPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get CounterPath alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of CounterPath at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “CounterPath (CPAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/counterpath-cpah-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.