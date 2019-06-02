Credit Suisse Group Lowers Tc Pipelines (TRP) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $60.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank restated an average rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. GMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.14.

TRP opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

