Critical Contrast: Plantronics (PLT) & Sonim Technologies (SONM)

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Sonim Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.67 billion 0.97 -$135.56 million $4.00 10.27 Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonim Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -8.10% 19.98% 4.83% Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plantronics and Sonim Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sonim Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.05%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Sonim Technologies.

Dividends

Plantronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sonim Technologies does not pay a dividend. Plantronics pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Plantronics beats Sonim Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand. Its principal product categories include enterprise headsets, which includes headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, and audio processors and telephone systems; consumer headsets, which includes Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computer, and gaming; voice, video, and content sharing solutions that include products designed to work with a range of unified communication, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate worldwide; and support services, including hardware devices, professional, hosted, and managed services. The company sells its products through a sales team, as well as through a network of distributors and channel partners, including value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, resellers, and retailers. Plantronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

