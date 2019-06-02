Critical Review: Jumia Technologies (JMIA) & CDW (CDW)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDW $16.24 billion 0.89 $643.00 million $5.10 19.30

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.03% 77.94% 10.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jumia Technologies and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 3 3 0 2.29 CDW 0 4 2 0 2.33

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.25%. CDW has a consensus target price of $100.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than CDW.

Dividends

CDW pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jumia Technologies does not pay a dividend. CDW pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDW has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

CDW beats Jumia Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

