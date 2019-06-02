Crocs (CROX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Crocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Crocs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.96.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Crocs had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $295.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Crocs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.