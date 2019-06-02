Crypto Sports Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,811.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $916,358.00 and approximately $1,811.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00007925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008002 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,499,416 coins and its circulating supply is 1,324,593 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.