Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 188.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHR opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $134.67.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.
DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.
In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $664,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,375,168.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $247,771.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,448 shares of company stock worth $59,724,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
See Also: Gap Down Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.