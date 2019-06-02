DecentBet (DBET) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.69 Million

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $1,628.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN and YoBit. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00381848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.02170097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00160004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004154 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,585,340 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

