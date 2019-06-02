DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,295 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $292,919,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3,063.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,079,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,521. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.28.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

