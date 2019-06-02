Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) PT Raised to $36.00

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. CIBC cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,214,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,580 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,507,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,377 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,449,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,326,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,611,000 after acquiring an additional 76,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,980,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

