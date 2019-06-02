Deutsche Bank AG Has $151,000 Position in One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in One Group Hospitality were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in One Group Hospitality by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on STKS. TheStreet downgraded One Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on One Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of STKS opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. One Group Hospitality Inc has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.63.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that One Group Hospitality Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/deutsche-bank-ag-has-151000-position-in-one-group-hospitality-inc-stks.html.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS).

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.