Deutsche Bank Boosts Brown-Forman (BF/B) Price Target to $54.00

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BF/B opened at $49.98 on Thursday.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

